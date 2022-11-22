Read full article on original website
Related
3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. Troopers said a wrong-way...
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Addison Middleton has made the drive dozens of times. One of her best friends lives at the Fulton Place apartments in Greensboro, so Middleton is often visiting. Every time she visits, Middleton parks in a dirt lot on the property which is apparently for guests or...
Injuries reported after vehicle hits tree in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in High Point on Monday when a vehicle hit a tree, according to the High Point Police Department. The driver was in the northbound lane on Johnson Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The injuries reported are not life-threatening. Police, fire officials and […]
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run on North Church Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday. According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McBride, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while […]
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
Guilford County man wins $150,000 prize off scratch-off ticket
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is celebrating after a multiplied $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize. Eddie Purdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard for a Cashword Multiplier ticket. Purdue claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in...
WXII 12
Greensboro Police: 21-year old woman dead after crash, two others injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the victim involved in a car crash Sunday morning in Greensboro. Police said 21-year-old Gabriella Portillo died at the scene of the crash. It happened on the 3000 block of West Gate City Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene just before 2...
A portion of N. Chruch Street in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to officials with GPD. Greensboro police said North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street until further notice. Officers said they do not know roadway will be back open.
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Man charged with setting fire to Montgomery County church believed to have ties to fires in Moore County
CANDOR, N.C. — A man is in jail and facing a slew of charges after investigators said he set a fire inside a Montgomery County church Saturday. 24-year-old Shane Jones is accused of setting that fire and others in Moore County. From outside of Candor United Methodist Church, the...
Man shows up at the hospital after being shot in the finger during drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man went to a hospital after being shot in the finger in Winston-Salem Friday, police say. The Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting on Hemlock Drive shortly after 7 p.m. While enroute to the scene, officers were told someone drove the victim to a hospital.
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
Family of victim speaks out after Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Mark Ramey after he and his children were involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a […]
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
How your Giving Tuesday donations can help keep Greensboro non-profits running
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The spending for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday has been going on all weekend, as people hunt for those low prices on holiday gifts amid rising inflation. Non-profits are also dealing with those inflated prices and that's where your help is needed. Non-profits...
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7. Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp...
WXII 12
Police investigating city's 33rd homicide after man shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. It happened in the 600 block of Allen Street in Winston-Salem. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Officers said...
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 4