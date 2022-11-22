Read full article on original website
KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
World Cup Fans Watch From Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
The Garden of Reno owner shows how to make beautiful floral arrangements for holiday centerpieces
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chrissy Perry is the owner of The Garden of Reno and Quality Event Design in Reno. She stopped by Morning Break to teach us some of her secret floral arrangement hacks for making beautiful table centerpieces. Watch Thursday’s Thanksgiving special to learn what flowers you should...
9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December
Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what...
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year. Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities. For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a...
Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
Reno Police alerts consumers about safe online holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants you to be safe during this online holiday shopping season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the concern for online scams go up. Billions of dollars are spent for online shopping...
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
Some of the best sledding and tubing parks in the Tahoe area
TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tahoe area has seen significant snowfall this November prompting many ski resorts to open early, but there are also many snow parks for those not wanting to ski or snowboard. These are some of the best-ranked sledding and tubbing parks by Google Reviews in the Lake Tahoe area. Adventure Mountain […]
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered. She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where...
Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
East Fork fuels team helps Genoa clean up
The East Fork Fire Protection District’s Fuels and Fire Crews helped the Town of Genoa and Genoa residents in a clean up day on Nov. 18. The east Fork crew showed up with their chipper and chipper truck, chain saws, and a “can do” attitude to help several Genoa residents clear areas of hazardous vegetation in and around power company transmission lines.
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.
Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project
On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
