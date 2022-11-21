Read full article on original website
Jets’ Zach Wilson benched ahead of Bears game following atrocious performance vs Patriots
The New York Jets have reportedly decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears after his performance in Week 11 against the Patriots.
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears
Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe Jets offense vs Patriots defense
It was part two of A Nightmare on Zach Wilson Street on Sunday with the New England Patriots’ continued efforts to make life a living hell for the New York Jets’ second-year quarterback on the football field. Wilson only completed nine passes in the game for a pitiful...
This Stat Shows How Rough Patriots’ Mac Jones’ Year Has Been
Throughout the offseason, a major topic of discussion for the New England Patriots was the development of Mac Jones. Jones had a solid rookie season after being selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, showing that he was at least capable of being a successful game manager. He helped...
