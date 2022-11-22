Family remembers girl killed at Raleigh parade for her ‘kind and humble heart’

Hailey Kaye Brooks had a “kind and humble heart,” even in her final hours, her family said Tuesday.

Trey and April Brooks, her parents, released a statement about their 11-year-old daughter days after she was killed by an out-of-control parade float truck at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday.

“Hailey’s tragic death has left our family heartbroken and in shock,” her family said. “Even in her final hours, Hailey showed her loving and giving spirit to the younger children who were with her in the parade.”

Hailey, a member of the CC & Co. troupe , was dancing in the parade when Landen Glass, 20, lost control of his GMC pickup, which he was using to haul the float.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

Glass faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including death by vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a weapon at a parade. An arrest warrant for Glass shows police faulted him for having an inadequate braking system.

On Hillsborough Street, near the intersection where Brooks was struck, a memorial grew over the weekend as mourners left flowers and handwritten notes. Another emerged at the CC & Co. studio on Six Forks Road, where her fellow dancers expressed both love and sorrow.

“You are my bestie no matter where you are,” read one card adorned by hand-drawn hearts.

Hailey’s family thanked the community for its love and support but asked for privacy while they grieved.

“We plan to share more about Hailey’s special life soon,” the statement said.

In a statement Saturday afternoon , CC & Co. Dance Complex owner Christy Curtis said she and the staff were devastated by the loss.

“Our dance family is a close-knit group and today our hearts are broken,” Curtis said. “We are working closely with authorities as they determine what happened and why.”

Glass is currently out on bond , and could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

