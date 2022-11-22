ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working hard to keep people with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and other constraints from smaller agencies across the state are now forcing them to make the drive to the county where the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply just going to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
actionnews5.com

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
HENNESSEY, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey

UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
HENNESSEY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy