FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
news9.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working hard to keep people with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and other constraints from smaller agencies across the state are now forcing them to make the drive to the county where the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply just going to...
Police: 4 dead at marijuana farm were ‘executed’
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
yukonprogressnews.com
Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash
EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
Penalty Reduction Program extended in Oklahoma City
People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
News On 6
Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died. Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he...
OSBI says suspect is now in custody after Kingfisher execution style murders
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed and the suspect is now in custody.
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
abc17news.com
Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm
Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
1600kush.com
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
OCPD Searching For Motorist Who Hit & Killed Woman
A woman and her dog are dead after a hit and run crash on Reno Ave. Near Meridian on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City police say they are searching for the driver who left something behind when they fled the scene. "We respond to an incredible number of hit and runs,"...
actionnews5.com
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city's northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey
UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
