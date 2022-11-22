ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
Metro Detroit shop owners offer deals for Small Business Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. — Shoppers across metro Detroit spent Saturday visiting local stores in honor of Small Business Saturday. In Downtown Detroit, Hundreds of customers walked through Cadillac Square checking out local businesses. "The small shops and the independent restaurants, those are the places we always go to," said Philip...
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023

(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
