Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments

By JONATHAN ROBERTS jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together

NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire

Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell

There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Virginia firefighters rescue man from house fire

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning home on the 1400 block of Norway Street Tuesday night. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department states that crews learned of the house fire at 10 p.m. and that victims were still inside. Once the first unit arrived, one occupant of […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Real Estate Today: Spacious Condo in Johnson City

(WJHL) Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around a spacious condo in a popular area of Johnson City. For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (423) 302-0595 or visit Evans and Evans online.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Fire Department shares fire safety tips

KINGSPORT — It’s getting close to Turkey Day, and the Kingsport Fire Department wants to make sure the holiday is a safe one. The Kingsport Fire Department released several tips Tuesday from the National Fire Protection Association on how to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi BMA denies rezoning of former Budget Inn property

UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during its meeting on Monday. The proposal would have rezoned property located at 185 Golf Course Drive, the site of the former Budget Inn, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and would have allowed the building’s new owner to convert the dilapidated former motel into apartments.
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hunger First opens doors on new location

Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Wise County issues boil water advisory

(WJHL) — Wise County officials on Monday issued a boil water advisory following a major waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. The boil water advisory extends to customers in the Fairgrounds, Duncan Gap, Redwine, Hurricane and Strawberry Mountain areas, which includes the following areas: Fairgrounds Road Duncan Gap Road Hurricane Road Strawberry Mountain Road […]
WISE COUNTY, VA

