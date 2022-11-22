ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Jay Dee
4d ago

What a shame. These poor farmers not only work hard to feed the world but they risk their lives every time they have to move equipment from field to field. I watch idiots all the time and put people at risk just so they don't have to wait a few moments behind a tractor. Watch them do the same around school busses every morning. People are ready to kill others just so they can get to the next stop light faster. How sad for the farmers family.

Cassie Duncil
5d ago

My heart hurts reading this. prayers for the family of the man that lost his life. prayers for the injured and his family.

