SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO