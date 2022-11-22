Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers head to Empire Mall on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals. Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall. Shoppers were out in full force looking to...
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
dakotanewsnow.com
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Holideck tower lighting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s a holiday tradition around here: our Holideck tower rising above our KELOLAND studio decked out in Christmas lights. The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is about to get a little brighter starting tonight in a decades old tradition for KELOLAND Media Group. The lighting...
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
KELOLAND TV
Collectors put 28 rare John Deere tractors up for auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange. But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are spending Tuesday and Wednesday getting those last-minute grocery items so they’re ready to prepare a big feast on Thanksgiving Day. But there’s an important reminder for those who shop at Hy-Vee stores this holiday week. “The week of, it’s...
KELOLAND TV
DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall
If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
KELOLAND TV
Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
dakotanewsnow.com
Memorial Lutheran Church delivers over 500 Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Generous patrons have been flooding Memorial Lutheran Church in Southern Sioux Falls, dropping off food so that volunteers can distribute meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Blake Miller has helped prepare Thanksgiving meals at the church since he was a kid.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Dialed In Nutrition
Raise your hand if you have ever proclaimed your intention to start eating healthier only to be quickly derailed by the drive-thru or candy dish because you simply didn’t have time to make a lunch. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat I sat down with Sara & Shea Geelan to learn how their own meal prepping quickly turned into a business when their friends started asking to pay them to help them meal prep too.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Heikes Family Farm Selected As 2022 Specialty Crop Producer Of The Year
YANKTON — Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more. In 2022, S.D. the Specialty...
KELOLAND TV
Put down the turkey and pick up the lights!
On today’s show we helped kick off the Christmas holiday by helping you figure out what to do after your post-turkey haze wears off. First things first, put the lights on the tree!! We showed you exactly how to do it just like a pro on today’s show.
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
