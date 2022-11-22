Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic making EHR feature available to Apple users
Epic is updating its EHR capabilities to become more compatible with Apple's Mac operating system. The EHR vendor is working to make Hyperdrive, its specialized browser client, available on Mac computers sometime in 2023, an Epic spokesperson emailed Becker's. Hyperdrive provides additional security, management and interoperability features, but is now only accessible through Windows.
beckershospitalreview.com
USC to analyze data from EHRs, wearables at AI-for-health research center
University of Southern California researchers have formed the Center on Artificial Intelligence Research for Health to study how to most effectively use AI and machine learning to analyze data from EHRs, genomics, medical images, biosamples, and sensors and wearables. The ultimate goal is to be able to design precision treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
16 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift. Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:. 1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google...
beckershospitalreview.com
Antiviral, antibiotic shortages complicate already difficult virus season
Shortages of medications used to treat common childhood illnesses are placing added stress on parents, pharmacists and clinicians navigating an already challenging respiratory virus season, CNN reported Nov. 22. As of Nov. 9, 13 Tamiflu generics were in short supply among six drugmakers, according to the drug shortage website run...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban in talks with hospitals to solve drug shortages
Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting...
Comments / 0