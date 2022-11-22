Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Sales tax program helped bring spec development to county
Pasco County used Penny for Pasco funds to entice developers to build in the fast growing county and help recruit new and targeted industries. Key takeaway: In an effort to get more office and industrial space built to prepare for major growth, Pasco County launched a spec building loan program using funds generated by Penny for Pasco.
fox13news.com
Plant City company helps recycle old election signs in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual "Signs Off Day." They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs...
The Weekly Challenger
Business as usual: The fight for the Manhattan Casino
The Urban Collective was formed by a group that regularly met downtown to discuss local politics. Seven of them — Jabaar Edmond, LaShante Keys, Trevor Mallory, Jason Bryant, Dan Soronen, Tamisha Darling-Roberson and Ella K. Coffee — decided to take on the enormous challenge of managing the Manhattan.
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
St. Pete Police to start campaign aimed at bike, pedestrian safety
Starting next week, the St. Petersburg Police Department will take part in a statewide campaign to help keep drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists safe.
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
10NEWS
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online
TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
businessobserverfl.com
High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success
Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
Thousands of Black Friday shoppers expected at Westfield Brandon
Westfield Brandon leaders are expecting thousands of shoppers to visit the mall through the holiday weekend.
SR-56 Entrance Ramp Onto Northbound I-75 In Wesley Chapel To Be Closed Monday night
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – The SR 56 entrance ramp onto northbound I-75 may be closed between 10 p.m. Monday, November 28, and 5 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, weather permitting. Drivers will be detoured to enter from Wesley Chapel Boulevard. Here are the detour routes: This
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village draws hundreds
Thanksgiving is the beginning of Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds — and this year, they have some special nights for you and the family.
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US
Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
observernews.net
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
iontb.com
Driver arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police continue to investigate a fatality crash that killed a pedestrian. The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. According to investigators, 57 year-old Scott Herndon was operating a black 2018 Chevy SUV, westbound on Central Avenue, approaching 25th Street South.
