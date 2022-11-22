ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sales tax program helped bring spec development to county

Pasco County used Penny for Pasco funds to entice developers to build in the fast growing county and help recruit new and targeted industries. Key takeaway: In an effort to get more office and industrial space built to prepare for major growth, Pasco County launched a spec building loan program using funds generated by Penny for Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Business as usual: The fight for the Manhattan Casino

The Urban Collective was formed by a group that regularly met downtown to discuss local politics. Seven of them — Jabaar Edmond, LaShante Keys, Trevor Mallory, Jason Bryant, Dan Soronen, Tamisha Darling-Roberson and Ella K. Coffee — decided to take on the enormous challenge of managing the Manhattan.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction

Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
PLANT CITY, FL
10NEWS

Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online

TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

High voltage: St. Petersburg contractor sees surge of success

Key takeaway: Power Design, a St. Petersburg contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing and other infrastructure for the multifamily housing sector, recently surpassed $1 billion in new contracts for 2022. Core challenge: Stubbornly high inflation and supply-chain problems, to no surprise, are obstacles. But client loyalty and the years-long...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property

LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
LARGO, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy