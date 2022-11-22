ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradiotulsa.org

PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'

Tulsans could see an increase of $14 per month in their power bills under a proposed rate increase from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the 10% increase could be the third rate hike by the utility company since December. A spokesperson for PSO, Wayne Greene, said the $173 million that’s expected to be collected will be used to “cover total investment,” strengthen the current power grid, and encourage clean energy.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results

A Tulsa City Council election remains unsettled after a close finish and uncertainty over some voters not being issued municipal ballots. A judge decided Tuesday there were irregularities in the election, while holding off on the decision about whether the election should stand. Grant Miller is the presumptive winner, finishing...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals

OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Holly Trolley shortens its run to Black Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Holly Trolley brought the Christmas spirit and Christmas music to Friday’s bargain shoppers who wanted a unique experience. Vickie Umfleet has been riding the Trolley for the last four Christmas seasons. “I like being able to ride around and see everybody with their...
OWASSO, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa professor weighs in on talking politics at the dinner table

TULSA, Okla. — With family and friends gathering for the holiday, every person brings their own views to the dinner table. Uncomfortable Thanksgiving conversation is nothing new, but is it worth your mental health?. FOX23 spoke with Dr. Meg Myers Morgan, an associate professor in the political science department...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Rogue Martial Arts hosts annual ‘Roll-A-Thon’ toy drive

OWASSO, Okla. — Rogue Martial Arts in Owasso is hosting their annual “Roll-A-Thon” toy drive this holiday season and asking the community to give back to those in need by bringing toys to their gym. This is the fourth year the martial arts center is hosting this...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign

The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
High School Football PRO

Jenks, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School football team will have a game with McAlester High School on November 26, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MCALESTER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy