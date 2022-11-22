TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’

Tulsans could see an increase of $14 per month in their power bills under a proposed rate increase from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the 10% increase could be the third rate hike by the utility company since December. A spokesperson for PSO, Wayne Greene, said the $173 million that’s expected to be collected will be used to “cover total investment,” strengthen the current power grid, and encourage clean energy.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO