TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’

4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
TPS board member unhappy with McLain clear backpack policy
One District 3 Tulsa Public Schools board member is claiming a new policy singles out McLain students.
publicradiotulsa.org
PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'
Tulsans could see an increase of $14 per month in their power bills under a proposed rate increase from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the 10% increase could be the third rate hike by the utility company since December. A spokesperson for PSO, Wayne Greene, said the $173 million that’s expected to be collected will be used to “cover total investment,” strengthen the current power grid, and encourage clean energy.
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
news9.com
Judge To Make Decision In Tulsa District 5 City Council Race Results
A Tulsa City Council election remains unsettled after a close finish and uncertainty over some voters not being issued municipal ballots. A judge decided Tuesday there were irregularities in the election, while holding off on the decision about whether the election should stand. Grant Miller is the presumptive winner, finishing...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
KOKI FOX 23
Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city
JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Holly Trolley shortens its run to Black Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Holly Trolley brought the Christmas spirit and Christmas music to Friday’s bargain shoppers who wanted a unique experience. Vickie Umfleet has been riding the Trolley for the last four Christmas seasons. “I like being able to ride around and see everybody with their...
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa professor weighs in on talking politics at the dinner table
TULSA, Okla. — With family and friends gathering for the holiday, every person brings their own views to the dinner table. Uncomfortable Thanksgiving conversation is nothing new, but is it worth your mental health?. FOX23 spoke with Dr. Meg Myers Morgan, an associate professor in the political science department...
KOKI FOX 23
Rogue Martial Arts hosts annual ‘Roll-A-Thon’ toy drive
OWASSO, Okla. — Rogue Martial Arts in Owasso is hosting their annual “Roll-A-Thon” toy drive this holiday season and asking the community to give back to those in need by bringing toys to their gym. This is the fourth year the martial arts center is hosting this...
news9.com
Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign
The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
KOKI FOX 23
Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
Jenks, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pryor man says 'thank you' to community with free Thanksgiving meals
Pryor man says "thank you" to community with free Thanksgiving meal after supporting him through a devastating loss
Muskogee County receives grant to elevate road impacted by 2019 flood
Muskogee County just recently accepted a near-$10 million grant to raise the elevation of a major connector road between the communities of Ft. Gibson and Okay.
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
