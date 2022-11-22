ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Memoir, ‘What I Can Do,’ tells story of Kids’ Food Basket founder

By Amy Fox
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYHNS_0jKTDp8b00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids’ Food Basket sends a sack dinner home from school every weekday with some 10,000 children in West Michigan. But this huge operation started out as a simple idea to feed a few dozen hungry children.

Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, was the mastermind behind the operation. Several decades ago, Hoodhood was working at God’s Kitchen with the Meals on Wheels program. When she heard about a school principal who found a little girl digging through the trash at school for food to take home to her family, Hoodhood said she knew she had to do something.

Volunteer with Kids’ Food Basket

Kids’ Food Basket started out providing food for 125 children. Now, the organization’s outreach spans across four counties in West Michigan.

“I knew I could get the food. I knew I could get the volunteers. I knew I could raise the money,” said Hoodhood. “Like I always tell people, it’s not rocket science.”

Hoodhood wrote her memoir with the help of co-author Lisa McNeilley to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kids’ Food Basket this year.

You can watch the full interview with Hoodhood and McNeilley in the video player above.

At 27 years old, Hoodhood was paralyzed in a car accident. In her memoir, “What I Can Do,” she tells the story of coming back from her injures to get married about a year after the accident. She and her husband Jeff have now been married more than 40 years.

Hoodhood says it took years for her body to recover to the point where she could become more active. She certainly did — not only founding Kids’ Food Basket, but also working at God’s Kitchen and Disability Advocates. She has served on multiple community boards and received the U.S. Presidential Citizens medal in 2010.

Hoodhood and McNeilley’s book, “What I Can Do” can be pre-ordered at marykhoodhood.com or lakeshoreliterary.com . The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to support Kids’ Food Basket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy