Clemson, SC

Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate

Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 68-53 victory over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Friday in Columbia, S.C. Jackson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from...
COLUMBIA, SC
How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
Men's Basketball Heads to State Capital for a Black Friday Matchup with South Carolina

USC Upstate (2-3; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina (2-3; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Meeting on Black Friday, USC Upstate and South Carolina are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.), meeting in consecutive seasons for the second time in the series (2010-11 & and 2021-22). The Gamecocks lead the series 6-1 and have taken the last two meetings (2018 and 2021) with the Spartans' lone victory in the series coming with a 74-68 victory in 2013.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
GAFFNEY, SC
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season

The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
COLUMBIA, SC

