Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate
Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 68-53 victory over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Friday in Columbia, S.C. Jackson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from...
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
Why Jalewis Solomon Became A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver and corner prospect Jalewis Solomon became an early target for South Carolina, as his unique athleticism could lend itself to future stardom.
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Clemson’s Brand New Game
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
Men's Basketball Heads to State Capital for a Black Friday Matchup with South Carolina
USC Upstate (2-3; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina (2-3; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Meeting on Black Friday, USC Upstate and South Carolina are meeting for the seventh time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.), meeting in consecutive seasons for the second time in the series (2010-11 & and 2021-22). The Gamecocks lead the series 6-1 and have taken the last two meetings (2018 and 2021) with the Spartans' lone victory in the series coming with a 74-68 victory in 2013.
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
The Columbia Ball begins the debutante season
The first of the season’s debutante balls, The Columbia Ball, was held Thanksgiving Eve, November 23rd, at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center. Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Shealy, along with the debutante daughters and their mothers and grandmothers, received members and guests. The festivities began at 7:00 p.m. with the reception, followed by the presentation of the debutantes, the debutante figure, dinner, and dancing in the ballroom. The debutantes were introduced by Mr. Kirby Darr Shealy III, and music was provided by the Ross Holmes Band.
