ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Assessing snow storm response

By Eileen Buckley
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsGwM_0jKTDgRI00

"And to get where we are even today is still way ahead of the pace in 2014,” remarked Dan Neaverth, Jr., commissioner, Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.

With record-breaking snow in Hamburg and Orchard Park, Erie County is assessing with other town, city, and village leaders on how they reacted to this historic lake effect storm.

WKBW
Dan Neaverth, Jr., commissioner, Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services.

Neaverth tells me that compared to the aftermath of the November 2014 storm, clean-up efforts are way ahead of where we were 8 years ago.

“So we looked at after 2014 what could we do better. I think we did a really good job on that. Now we are going to take a look and we'll figure out what we can do to manage a little bit better,” explained Neaverth.

Days before the storm, the county announced plans, and last Thursday the state closed the New York State Thruway to all truck traffic to prevent tractor-trailers from jackknifing as they did in 2014.

But keeping truck traffic off the thruway caused major backups stranding trucks and vehicles along main routes here in Hamburg and in orchard park.

WKBW
Lake effect snow in Hamburg.

“Unfortunately when you all of sudden decide you are going to do that truck drivers are pretty savvy and they're going to try to find routes even if those are routes maybe wouldn't normally take them on some of the roads,” noted Neaverth.

But Neaverth tells me the truck traffic gridlock was also caused by people who headed out after refusing to listen to warnings to stay off the roads.

“I think during the course of the storm we made it very clear what our expectations were and we still had a lot of pushback from individuals,” said Neaverth.

WKBW
Snow in Orchard Park.

Neaverth says being proactive, such as closing schools and roads ahead of the weather also garnered complaints from the public asking why they are shutting down before the snow flies.

“It's a balance — a delicate balance. It's a decision that has to be made. we'll make those tough decisions. We're not afraid to do that,” replied Neaverth.

“Dan, if you had to grade it for yourself — what letter grade would you give your whole group, and what you did?” Buckley asked.

“I would grade it pass-fail because I always did that when I was in college. I would grade it pass, but also keeping in mind comes the room for improvement — we'll have after actions, and then when we next time get eight feet of snow, hopefully, we'll have all of the things fine-tuned a little bit more,” responded Neaverth.

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Snow removal resumes after death of city employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo city worker killed by truck during snow removal

A Buffalo city employee was killed Wednesday while working to remove record snowfall in Western New York. NBC reports a municipal worker was fatally struck by a high loader truck at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in South Buffalo. The truck was moving in reverse to drop a load of snow into a dump truck, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many anglers are thankful that we didn’t experience the record snowfall in Buffalo and Erie County to the south of us. We will feel some of the effects of the storm here for some time in the Niagara River. High winds on Lake...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy