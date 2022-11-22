ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

GPS snow system needs to "be able to deliver to the citizens what was promised"

By Jeff Russo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTB2R_0jKTDb1f00

It was considered a key piece of the City of Buffalo's snow removal plan, but it was buried before it really got going.

The new GPS tracking system built into plow was expected to allow Buffalo residents to see which streets had been cleared of snow, and which streets were up next. It did not go as planned during the recent snow storm.

"The system was not reliable for this storm, and that's a fact," says Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "Obviously there were failures with the system."

So what went wrong?

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen tells 7 News that he's already working to find out.

"What the heck happened?," said Pridgen, "We paid for a product here. We expected it to work. There were no limitations, that at least the council had been informed of. So if it was the amount of traffic or whatever it was, that's the vendor. The vendor needs to be held accountable."

That vendor is AT&T Fleet Management powered by the Geotab Platform.

The 7 News I-Team working Tuesday to obtain the contract between the city and the vendor which shows the deal is not to exceed $50,000 a year, and expires in June of 2023.

Pridgen says the focus right now is on getting the system working efficiently for the next snow event.

"They have to correct it because we are under contract," says Pridgen. "We first have to find out exactly what occurred and mitigate it to make sure that it doesn't occur again. This is Buffalo. It snows. This will not be our last event for the year and we want to be able to deliver to the citizens what was promised"

7 News reached out to both AT&T Fleet management, and Geotab for comment and received the following statement from a spokesperson:

"We understand how important the public service information portal is to Buffalo residents and we are working with city officials and the mapping vendor to fully assess, learn from and appropriately address system issues experienced during last week’s historic weather event. Our service team responded quickly helping resolve initial technical issues and improve system performance during the heaviest snowfalls."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Snow removal resumes after death of city employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
Popular Science

Why Buffalo got so much snow last weekend

This article was originally featured on The Conversation. It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy