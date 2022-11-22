ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WORLD CUP DIARY: Van Gaal turns a deaf ear to reporter's questions, Maradona's £7.2m 'Hand of God' shirt on display in Doha... and FIFA tries to ban Budweiser at American firm's own hotel

By Matt Barlow
 3 days ago

The World Cup is officially in full swing after two full days of fixtures culminated in England beating Iran, Wales rescuing a dramatic draw against the USA and Holland easing past Senegal.

There have been plenty of thrills and spills so far at the controversial tournament in the Middle East.

And below, Sportsmail's MATT BARLOW and MIKE KEEGAN pen their latest World Cup diary from Doha in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AP7S_0jKTDWYu00
Louis van Gaal’s crotchety duels with the press conference translation devices have become almost as unmissable as his opinions

Louis van Gaal turns a deaf ear to reporter's questions

Louis van Gaal’s crotchety duels with the press conference translation devices have become almost as unmissable as his opinions.

Cody Gakpo’s gentle demonstration of how the headpiece clipped behind an ear after the Senegal win was quite touching but King Louis could not fathom it out.

When a FIFA official moved in to assist, the 71-year-old told her: ‘Not the left one, that’s the deaf one.’

Having given up on the clip, he decided to press it into his right ear. Still, he failed to make out many questions. Selective deafness perhaps.

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display in Doha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG7TB_0jKTDWYu00
The £7.2m shirt has been loaned by its new secret owner to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

Argentina No 10 shirts were de rigueur in Qatar on Tuesday. There were thousands to be seen at the Lusail Stadium for the Saudi Arabia match. Also on display in Doha was the most famous and expensive Argentina No 10 shirt of them all.

Diego Maradona’s shirt from the Hand of God World Cup quarter-final in 1986, the one he gave to Steve Hodge on the final whistle and was sold by the former England midfielder earlier this year for £7.2million, has been loaned by its new secret owner to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

They also have a ball from the first World Cup in 1930 and a selection of shirts. But it will cost you £25 for a butcher’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLdyB_0jKTDWYu00
Maradona scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup 

FIFA tried to ban Budweiser at American firm's own hotel

Qatar officials not only banned Budweiser from stadiums — they also tried to boot it out of the American firm’s own hotel.

Sportsmail understands that, during crisis talks over booze sales at grounds, government figures in Doha refused to grant a licence to serve alcohol at the swanky W Hotel, which has been taken over by the US brewers for the tournament. It left Bud execs, employees and VIP guests facing the embarrassing prospect of not being able to sink their own beer.

FIFA’s commercial department are thought to have got involved and persuaded the hosts to do a U-turn.

