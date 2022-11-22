ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

NTSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte. Just before noon Wednesday, investigators cleared the wreckage on Interstate 77 and moved it to an offsite facility. NTSB said to protect the integrity of their investigation, they will not reveal that location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate highway in the Charlotte area, according to authorities and the station. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV. The crash snarled traffic along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area after its southbound lanes were closed by investigators, but no vehicles on the ground were involved. Two people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed around 12:20 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Mecklenburg County EMS Agency said the two were pronounced dead at the scene. The station paid tribute to Myers and Tayag both in a written statement and on the air. WBTV broadcasters who had been reporting on the crash identified their colleagues through cracked voices on air about three hours following the deadly crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
People

People

357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy