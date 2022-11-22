Read full article on original website
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
NTSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte. Just before noon Wednesday, investigators cleared the wreckage on Interstate 77 and moved it to an offsite facility. NTSB said to protect the integrity of their investigation, they will not reveal that location.
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
Local meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash
A helicopter crashed on the side of an interstate highway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, killing two people. CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV identified the two people killed as Jason Myers, a meteorologist at the station, and Chip Tayag, the helicopter's pilot. "Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with...
TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along an interstate highway in the Charlotte area, according to authorities and the station. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV. The crash snarled traffic along Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area after its southbound lanes were closed by investigators, but no vehicles on the ground were involved. Two people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed around 12:20 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Mecklenburg County EMS Agency said the two were pronounced dead at the scene. The station paid tribute to Myers and Tayag both in a written statement and on the air. WBTV broadcasters who had been reporting on the crash identified their colleagues through cracked voices on air about three hours following the deadly crash.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
