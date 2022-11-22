ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
130 Of Latto’s Songs Were Leaked—Social Media And The Rap Game Are Losing It

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P5wP_0jKTDJKh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjAzw_0jKTDJKh00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The internet is reeling after 130 songs by Latto were leaked earlier this week, including original recordings, songs featuring other artists, and reference tracks.

Concerning the latter, Latto rapped on beats that other artists ultimately popularized.

Listeners now have her versions of Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick” and Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” — both of which have attachments to Nicki Minaj.

On Twitter, Bia chimed into to conversation when a fan asked if Latto wrote the songs now popularized by other artists.

Referencing a collaborative writer used by both her and Latto, Bia implied Latto didn’t contribute to her final version of “Whole Lotta Money.”

“No, London Jae wrote the hook,” she clarified , naming the co-writer. “I wrote the pre and verse. It’s not rocket science.”

Latto’s music leaking and the notion that some Hip-Hop femcees are using reference tracks and ghostwriters, has social media questioning the authenticity of the ladies’ pens and lyricism.

Back when the “Soufside” rapper was beefing with Nicki Minaj, Latto was open about the fact that she collaborates with other writers.

“I’ll post em my got da*n self,” she tweeted . “They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO! I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Latto And Nicki Minaj Trade Insults During A Heated Twitter Feud”

Regardless, Latto seems pretty unbothered by the recent breach of her music’s security.

On Nov. 14., she tweeted, “Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs.”

Then, when news about the unreleased songs gained traction on Nov. 21, the “Big Energy” rapper shared photos of herself at the American Music Awards with a tweet that simply said, “Trending.”

Check out tweets with some of the leaked songs and more commentary down below.

RELATED CONTENT : “Latto Is Tired Of Social Media Trolls Trying To Steal Her Joy”

