Onondaga County to hold pediatric COVID vaccine clinic

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department will hold a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic is available for children ages six months to three years and will be held at the basement level of the Civic Center in Syracuse.

The vaccine clinic is by appointment only and you can schedule it here.

For more information, call the Onondaga County Health Department at 315-435-2000.

