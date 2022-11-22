ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra DWI enforcement expected throughout the weekend in Minnesota

By Laura Oakes
 3 days ago

Extra DWI patrols will be out looking for all kinds of driving impairment on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, when many go out drinking to celebrate.

The night before the holiday is often referred to as "Drunksgiving,” as it has become a traditional party night in bars.

Mike Hanson, the Director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, talked with News Talk 830 WCCO about the extra patrols, saying drunk driving is completely preventable.

“If you think you shouldn’t drive,” Hanson said. “You should not drive. And if you think you're okay after you’ve been out and about, you are not going to be okay.”

Hanson says that court costs, fees, attorneys charges, and increased insurance rates as a result of a DWI can reach into the thousands of dollars and carry a risk of jail time.

To avoid paying the costs of a DWI, Hanson says to make a plan before you go out drinking or partying and make sure you stick to it.

Hanson also stresses impaired is impaired, whether that's alcohol, newly-legal THC products, or any other substance that makes you feel differently than you normally do.

