Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
wcbi.com
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Strong delivers Thanksgiving Food Sacks to families in need
This past Tuesday, November 22, volunteers for Starkville Strong delivered brown bag sacks filled with Thanksgiving food to food pantries, low income neighborhoods, and clients who were in need of assistance during the holidays. 115 sacks were delivered throughout the Starkville area, both door to door and to the seven Starkville Strong free little food pantries.
wcbi.com
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
wtva.com
Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
wcbi.com
Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
wtva.com
Overnight Fire in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. The fire occurred on Palmetto Road around 3 A.M. Jeff Pearson, Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief, said the home belongs to the Assistant Fire Chief. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I...
wcbi.com
“Loaves and Fishes” continues its Thanksgiving holiday feeding tradition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Loaves and Fishes is known for feeding the community, and for Thanksgiving, it was no different. Members of the Annunciation Catholic Church and people from the community helped give out food to those who need a meal this holiday. “We serve loaves and fishes normally and it’s...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Starkville Daily News
Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News
With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
WLBT
Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A North State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week. Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.
WLOX
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
breezynews.com
Happening Today & Saturday in Louisville: Cowboy Christmas Rodeo
Mississippi’s Superstar Country Kicks96 presents the Cowboy Christmas PCA Rodeo in Louisville this Friday and Saturday at the Louisville Coliseum located at 201 Ivy Ave. Gates will open on both days at 5 pm, with mutton busting beginning at 6:30 pm and the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Both days will feature a full rodeo including saddle bronc and bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down, team, and break-away roping.
Amory, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Noxubee High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wcbi.com
Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Tupelo Golden Wave
Tupelo won a 24-17 decision in Starkville earlier this season. Now the Golden Wave hosts the Yellow Jackets for the North Class 6A championship on Friday night. For more on Tupelo, see the Thursday, November 24 edition of The Starkville Daily News.
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
listenupyall.com
Natchez board prepares for police leadership changes as chief resigns next month
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The mayor and city aldermen closed the public out of their discussions Tuesday about leadership personnel at the Natchez Police Department as they prepare for Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s resignation next month. Daughtry is leaving the NPD on Dec. 31 to become chief of the...
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
Comments / 0