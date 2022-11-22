With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO