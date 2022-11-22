ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
Starkville Daily News

Starkville Strong delivers Thanksgiving Food Sacks to families in need

This past Tuesday, November 22, volunteers for Starkville Strong delivered brown bag sacks filled with Thanksgiving food to food pantries, low income neighborhoods, and clients who were in need of assistance during the holidays. 115 sacks were delivered throughout the Starkville area, both door to door and to the seven Starkville Strong free little food pantries.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. The fire occurred on Palmetto Road around 3 A.M. Jeff Pearson, Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief, said the home belongs to the Assistant Fire Chief. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News

With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
STARKVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Happening Today & Saturday in Louisville: Cowboy Christmas Rodeo

Mississippi’s Superstar Country Kicks96 presents the Cowboy Christmas PCA Rodeo in Louisville this Friday and Saturday at the Louisville Coliseum located at 201 Ivy Ave. Gates will open on both days at 5 pm, with mutton busting beginning at 6:30 pm and the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Both days will feature a full rodeo including saddle bronc and bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down, team, and break-away roping.
LOUISVILLE, MS
High School Football PRO

Amory, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Noxubee High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Tupelo Golden Wave

Tupelo won a 24-17 decision in Starkville earlier this season. Now the Golden Wave hosts the Yellow Jackets for the North Class 6A championship on Friday night. For more on Tupelo, see the Thursday, November 24 edition of The Starkville Daily News.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
MACON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy