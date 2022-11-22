Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest accepting donations in Crawford County for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersCrawford County, PA
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-VisitTravel MavenClymer, NY
This Is the Snowiest Town in PennsylvaniaDiana RusErie, PA
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]Melissa FrostErie, PA
Related
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
erienewsnow.com
Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open this Saturday in Perry Square
Some brand-new winter fun is coming to Erie, the Pop-Up Skating Rink opens tomorrow in Perry Square. The synthetic ice rink is roughly 50 feet long by 30 feet wide, large enough to handle about 25 people at a time. It's not real ice, so it can be used no...
Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28
There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
erienewsnow.com
Tree Lighting Ceremony at West Erie Plaza
The spirit of Christmas was on display Friday night in West Erie Plaza, as the plaza hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the season, with sweet treats and even sweeter deals. Several shops in the plaza had special sales for the event, including signature...
erienewsnow.com
Shoppers React to Black Friday Rush at the Millcreek Mall
It's the day after Thanksgiving, which means it's officially Black Friday. So, that means a busy day for shoppers and stores. The Millcreek Mall was busy but not overly crowded, as people made an effort to use the sale's today to help in their holiday shopping. For Shelly Stalder and...
erienewsnow.com
Ice Rink at Perry Square Now Open
The ice rink at Perry Square opened for the season on Saturday. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon cutting and a performance by the Westminster Skating Club. People were eager to get out on the ice once it opened. Admission is $5 and rented skates are provided. The rink...
erienewsnow.com
One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire
Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
erienewsnow.com
38th Annual Festival of Trees Kicks Off at the Bayfront Convention Center
Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent's 38th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off this Friday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Over 80 professionally decorated trees will be displayed in the Gallery of Trees at the convention center. Guests can vote for their favorite tree, and at the end of the Festival...
wbut.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
erienewsnow.com
Locals and Visitors Flock to Bars and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Eve
While Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to spend with family, that didn't stop bars from being packed with former-Erieites visiting their hometown and seeing old friends. Some find Erie to be a nice change of scenery from their current cities. "I love being home," said Tara Carone, who's visiting Erie...
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Black bear spotted wandering around NE Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
erienewsnow.com
Preparations for Festival of Trees
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — In preparation for the 38th Annual Festival of Trees, volunteers decked the halls of the Bayfront Convention Center. To help the transformation, people from the community came together to bring holiday cheer. “This weekend AHN ST. Vincent will welcome the community to the...
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Movie Features Local Horses & Driver
With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to officially roll out the Christmas season. For many people, that means watching those romantic holiday movies that are shown non-stop on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime TV. Those kind of movies are very popular. This year, fans will be able to watch one that has a special connection to this area.
erienewsnow.com
Downtown Businesses Participating in Shop Small Saturday
Live Music Line-up DJ's Steve Maynard & Larry Wheaton. The Perry Square Stage will host the following Drink Vendors:. The pop-up Ice Skating Rink will be open and located in Perry Square East. The Cashier's House will host the following vendors:. Food. Flagship City Foodhall serving small plates from new...
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
Local farmer pleased with above-average yield this year
This week, farmer Ward Campbell harvested his corn field on his Jackson Township farm.
Igloos return to Sheraton on Erie’s Bayfront
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Diners again this year will not have to brave the elements while eating a meal lakeside on the Bayfront. The heated igloos have returned to the Sheraton Hotel’s Bayfront Grille. They’re serving up modern American cuisine, and they’re keeping customers warm while doing it. From within the igloos, diners can take in Presque […]
erienewsnow.com
Salvation Army in Desperate Need for Volunteers
The Salvation Army says they're in need of workers to ask for donations for their iconic "Red Kettle" collection posts. Captain Denise Martin says the Erie Corps only has about 8 volunteers across 17 locations throughout Erie. "I always tell people, you know, it's wonderful if you drop a twenty...
erienewsnow.com
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center Dubbed the Miniature MET of Erie: Community Gems
Art magic is made at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center. It opened in 1996 thanks to a generous gift from the D'Angelo family. "It's been dubbed the miniature MET of Erie which suggests the caliber of talent that we are bringing to Erie," said Dr. Brett Johnson, the Artistic Director for the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture.
Comments / 0