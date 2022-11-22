Read full article on original website
Tennessee GOP senator files bill to make COVID restrictions ban permanent law
Tennessee passed several temporary laws and ordinances banning COVID restrictions during the peak of the pandemic. Now, some of those measures might become permanent.
Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation
Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
Democrats aim to keep spotlight on abortion as focus shifts to 2024
(WTTI) – Democrats are seeking to keep abortion access front of mind for voters in upcoming elections after the party successfully used the issue to galvanize its base and peel off independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections. Pro-choice advocates and Democrats saw success on the issue in races up and down the ballot following […]
'Apathetic, unconcerned:' Tenn. Supreme Court increases suspension for McMinn Co. attorney
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court increased the suspension of a McMinn County attorney Monday who is accused of not following up with clients, and not finishing his work, among other things. After reviewing proceedings filed against Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr., the Supreme Court decided that the...
KY POLITICAL SCENE: Daniel Cameron Seen As Front Runner In Republican Primary For May 2023 Governors Race
KY Attorney General Daniel CameronPhoto byPhoto Credit: KY AG Office photo. November 25, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. With less than 6 months to go till the May 16th 2023 Republican Primary for State Offices in Kentucky 3 Republicans have emerged as front runners. Republican political insiders around the state are quietly discussing the upcoming primary election and many have privately voiced who they feel are leading the pack.
Clinch students preparing to attend Dec. 6 Tennessee Supreme Court hearing
High School students from Clinch were in Rogersville on Nov. 17 learning about courtrooms and court procedures in preparation for attending a Dec. 6 session of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Third Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins and Circuit Judge William Phillips met Clinch students in Hawkins County Chancery Court. The students were also guided by Johnson City attorney Sandy Phillips. Students were given a tour of the courtroom, and explained...
