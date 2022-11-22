A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO