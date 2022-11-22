Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
Plumas County News
Quincy Rotary delivers meals to homebound seniors
Quincy Rotary members spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering meals to homebound seniors that were made by Safeway. In front. Herschel Beail, left, and John Flanigan. Behind them from left: Marcia Price, Kathy Beail, Lisa Kelly, Karen Kleven, Beth Reid, Mike Flanigan and John Breaux. Back row is Andy Ryback, Kim and Killian from Safeway who made the meals, and Rick and David Leonhardt. Photo submitted.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal control to rescue her. In that time, she was reportedly hit by a car and suffered injuries. Now, after extensive physical and mental rehabilitation, the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe (HSTT) is thrilled to announce she is available for adoption.
Plumas County News
Quincy Sparkle, light parade and tree lightning Dec. 2
Friday, December 2nd marks our 32nd Annual Sparkle celebration; an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment! The magic begins at 5:00 p.m., with businesses staying open late for some fantastic Christmas shopping. At 5:30 we welcome back Beautiful Feet Dance Company to perform on the Courthouse steps; it’s been a...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Nov. 14-20: Animal drama and seasonal weather hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Nov. 14-20 November 14. Tree house.
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County election results sent off for certification
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office has released election results from the Nov. 8 General Election. Late Wednesday afternoon, the elections office finished curing the final signatures. The race for Chico City Council District 3 came down to 234 votes. Current council member Dale Bennett finished...
Plumas County News
QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday
Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: The Flocchini Family
A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago. A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago.
Sierra Sun
Measure V fails: Nevada County’s ballots continue to be counted
Nevada County’s proposed 1/2 cent sales tax, Measure V, has failed. Updated Nevada County Elections Office results released Tuesday evening showed that the “No” on Measure V campaign has increased its lead to a margin of 1,733 votes. Approximately 989 unprocessed ballots remain to be counted as...
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on concrete truck incident
The California Highway Patrol released information today on a concrete truck that overturned on Highway 70 west of Graeagle on Nov. 21 at 9:20 a.m. The incident briefly shut down the highway. According to the report, Kolby Elzea, 21, of Taylorsville, was driving a 2016 Mack concrete truck westbound on...
KOLO TV Reno
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
FOX Reno
Police searching for residential burglary suspect in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is searching for a suspect involved in a residential burglary early Monday morning. At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Sparks PD responded to the 500 block of Howard Drive in Sparks for a report of residential burglary that had just occurred.
Placer county man sentenced in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for embezzling over $2 million from a local business, the Placer County District attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Robert Barnack, 67, approached the business, an agricultural company based in Sutter County, offering to help them get higher […]
mynews4.com
Missing 56-year-old woman found safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 25: Reno Police Department officials say Hendrix was found safe. No further details are available at this time. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 56-year-old Sandra Hendrix who was last seen on Wednesday night.
Comments / 0