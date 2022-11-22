ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

TA Realty drops $241M for Medley industrial park

In one of the largest South Florida industrial deals of the year, TA Realty picked up 12 warehouses in Medley for $241 million. An affiliate of the Boston-based real estate investment firm paid $241 million for a 1-million-square-foot industrial park at 9701-9793 Northwest 91st Court, according to the real estate database Vizzda and property records. TA Realty, led by Managing Partner James Buckingham, paid $241 per square foot for the buildings.
MEDLEY, FL
Venezuelan political activist J.J. Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M

Political consultant, psychologist and activist J.J. Rendón paid $14.7 million for the largest penthouse sold in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood and one of the highest-priced units in the area. Rendón, who is exiled from Venezuela, acquired a penthouse at Elysee Miami through an LLC he manages. He financed the...
MIAMI, FL

