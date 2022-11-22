ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green's speech: 'He has a ton of equity in that room'

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Whatever issues there may have been with Draymond Green in the past certainly seem to have been healed as the veteran center has suddenly emerged as the rallying voice in the Golden State Warriors’ locker room.

Green, who was suspended by the team in the preseason for a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, addressed the struggling Warriors on Friday prior to a 111-101 win over the New York Knicks and have won two of their three games since.

While Green has always been a leader on the team, it is noteworthy that he was the one giving the team a speech after an incident that drew plenty of negative attention and one his teammates felt was unjustified.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined 95.9 The Fan on Tuesday and talked about Green’s standing in the locker room.

“Yeah, I think he understands based on what happened you can’t just walk back into the room and assume that’s it,” Myers said. “It’s been a while, people are tired on the team of the way we’re playing, coaches are tired of it, and I think Draymond felt, ‘I’m gonna say something.’

“And he does have a ton of equity in that room based on what he’s done. Certainly I don’t think he’s proud on what he did on that day, but there’s a lot of good that he’s done and a lot of times he’s spoken to the team and they responded.”

Myers also revealed that Green actually approached him and told him he was planning to talk to the team on Friday.

Whatever he said to the team certainly seemed to resonate, especially with Klay Thompson, who scored 21 points vs. the Knicks and followed that with a 41-point performance against the Rockets on Sunday after saying he took the words Green said to heart.

“Certainly based on what Klay has done since [the speech] that would bode well, and [Green] is probably not the only person telling Klay to try to keep it simpler and don’t force it,” Myers said. “Whatever reason, this one landed in a way where it showed on the court. Certainly, if he acknowledged it and he’s showing the benefits of it, that’s a positive.”

