Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County. Police have blocked the interstate between State Road 32 and Rangeline Road, which is approximately 1 mile north of Anderson. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to into...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Two people injured in a crash between a vehicle and a holiday-themed train in Hamilton County
Cicero, Indiana – Responding crews were sent to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train decked out for the holidays that runs this time of the year in Hamilton County. The crash occurred at around 8 in the evening at a railroad crossing located along...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
2 dead after wrong-way driver flees crash, hits car head-on in Northwest Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A wrong-way driver who was driving away from a crash Saturday was killed moments later when they struck and killed another driver on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, according to state police. Indiana State Police troopers were first notified around noon of the driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes […]
Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate, neurologist aims to make an impact through prestigious White House Fellow program
Dr. Harrison Hines recognizes how special this opportunity is for him. The 2008 Carmel High School graduate was selected from thousands of applicants to be one of 15 people elected as a 2022-23 White House House Fellow. “Envisioned by John Gardner and enacted by a 1964 executive order by President...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there will be a large group of […]
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
wrtv.com
Police investigating after person found dead in Lafayette alley
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday. Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once. Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by...
readthereporter.com
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after dealing methamphetamine to undercover officers. Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Meade, 67, 487 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
wrtv.com
Anderson police locate suspect hours after Wednesday afternoon shooting
ANDERSON — A man was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot in Anderson. Officers located 31-year-old Michael Dees in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in Anderson after responding to a report of shots fired in the area. Dees was transported to an Anderson hospital and then transported to...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan O'Connell 'emotional for a lot of reasons' says Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm
Aidan O’Connell has been a steady contributor for Purdue throughout his career, and he dialed up another crucial performance in Week 13. With the B1G West on the line, O’Connell threw for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns without a turnover against Indiana. In the final moments of Purdue’s...
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread
Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
YAHOO!
Walton man sentenced to 131 years for child molestation
Nov. 23—A Walton man was sentenced to 131 years in prison on Tuesday for child molestation, child exploitation, violating a no contact order, and possession of methamphetamine. David Avalle, 46, was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child for a period of about six months. According...
Comments / 0