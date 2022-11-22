This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. I wrote earlier this year about how FTX rescuing other companies was not altruism, but rather good for business. I had no idea how essential for business it ended up being. It was their last desperate attempt at self preservation, ultimately before they crashed and burned in a full-blown liquidity crisis.

2 DAYS AGO