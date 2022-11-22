Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Data Shows That Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Solved The Scalability Problem
This is an opinion editorial by Stanislav Kozlovski, a software engineer and macroeconomic researcher. Many Bitcoiners have heard of Bitcoin’s “lack of scalability” — it is one of the most common critiques waged against the project by both gluttonous cryptocurrency competitors and incumbent establishment actors. Some...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Giving Thanks For Bitcoin And Bitcoiners
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. I wrote earlier this year about how FTX rescuing other companies was not altruism, but rather good for business. I had no idea how essential for business it ended up being. It was their last desperate attempt at self preservation, ultimately before they crashed and burned in a full-blown liquidity crisis.
