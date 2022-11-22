ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kevin S. Held, Elliott Davis
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.

The organization figures to give away some 3,000 food boxes containing turkeys and other food items, as well as COVID-fighting supplies like PPEs.

Urban League Director Mike McMillan says the event costs about $250,000, with the help of sponsors like Schnucks, Boeing, and others.

A long line of cars lined up well before noon to make sure they were able to get a food box. Others arrived on foot to get their food boxes, which will help them through this holiday season.

McMillan says the past few years have been especially difficult for families with COVID and inflation and other challenges. McMillan says the City of St Louis also kicked in some of its pandemic funds to help with the Urban League effort.

