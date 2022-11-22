ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
Crash on Parkway North cleared

UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
Beaver County Christmas display vandalized again, causes hundreds of dollars in damage

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A popular Beaver County holiday display has been vandalized for the second time this week. “Be a man. This is childish,” said Emmett Santillo. Santillo has been putting up the massive light display since 1994 and has over 200,000 lights and 400 decorations. He says on Wednesday, in the veil of night, someone came into his yard and cut the wires off several displays.
Firefighters called to Morrowfield Apartments in Squirrel Hill

City of Pittsburgh firefighters have had a busy night on Thanksgiving. Firefighters are currently working at the Morrowfield Apartments in Squirrel Hill where they have a report of smoke on the sixth floor. A second alarm was quickly called for and then a third. Firefighters are currently still on the...
House catches fire in Allegheny County

Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
