Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meals on wheels

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus food bank says demand up 30%

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near the Harrison West neighborhood at around 11:15 p.m. Friday and were told that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect who shot off-duty officer on I-71 north

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the rivalry can lead to a stronger community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are just three days before Ohio State faces Michigan at Ohio Stadium, with anticipation growing by the hour, and for many fans, the rivalry is much more than a game. Ohio State University professor of sociology Chris Knoester said about half of the U.S. population identifies as passionate sports fans. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, a 54-year-old man was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at approximately 4:52 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who was shot once in the back, to Grant Medical Center in […]
COLUMBUS, OH

