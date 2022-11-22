ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State’s Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot. The school announced the news on Friday before the 12th-ranked Spartans’ game against No. 18 Alabama in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans also are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide. Hall felt discomfort in his foot following Michigan State’s win over Villanova last week and further examination revealed the injury. No surgery is needed. Hall was averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per game coming in, had nine points and 12 rebounds. Michigan hosts No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday then heads to London for a game against Kentucky on Dec. 4 before opening Big Ten play. Gabe Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tigers and Trace Young added 13 points with 10 rebounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI

