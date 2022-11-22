ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

Police have arrested one man and still are searching for a second in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman earlier this month. Omaha police announced Thursday morning that they had arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Foster, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of South 24th and Oak Streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Deputy city attorney takes steps to sue City of Omaha over hiring process

OMAHA -- A deputy attorney with the City of Omaha is taking steps to file a lawsuit over the promotional process that led to the hiring of the city’s lead legal adviser. Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters earlier this year filed a complaint with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, a needed step to move forward with legal action against the city over the hiring process of City Attorney Matt Kuhse.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

