Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting
Police have arrested one man and still are searching for a second in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman earlier this month. Omaha police announced Thursday morning that they had arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Foster, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
Two Omaha men who were at party where woman was killed are held on $750,000 bail
Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party now face felony charges. Imhotep Davis, 25, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds. Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, was charged with accessory to a felony and...
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of South 24th and Oak Streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
Deputy city attorney takes steps to sue City of Omaha over hiring process
OMAHA -- A deputy attorney with the City of Omaha is taking steps to file a lawsuit over the promotional process that led to the hiring of the city’s lead legal adviser. Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters earlier this year filed a complaint with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, a needed step to move forward with legal action against the city over the hiring process of City Attorney Matt Kuhse.
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
