MIAMI — Led by Denver Jones’ 26 points, the Florida International Panthers defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves 83-50 on Wednesday night. The Panthers moved to 3-2 with the victory and the Seawolves fell to 1-4. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KION 46...

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO