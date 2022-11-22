Atlanta City Council to pay out $1 million to Rayshard Brooks's widow



T he Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to pay the widow of Rayshard Brooks a $1 million settlement .

Brooks was shot and killed by police after he resisted arrest, grabbed a police taser, and aimed it at officers in a Wendy's parking lot on June 12, 2020.

"This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age," the Brooks family lawyer told the Associated Press in a statement.

The two police officers were called to the Wendy's after receiving a call about a man who was asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru. Brooks resisted after officers attempted to arrest him on a DUI charge, leading to a skirmish that ended in Brooks escaping with police officer Devin Brosnan's taser and aiming it at the two officers. Police officer Garrett Rolfe then shot three bullets, with two of them ending up in Brooks's back, according to authorities.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting but was reinstated nearly a year later in May 2021, while Brosnan was temporarily placed on administrative leave following the incident. Rolfe and Brosnan both sued the city in June 2022 for violating their constitutional rights in the aftermath of the incident.

In August, prosecutors announced they had declined to criminally charge the two police officers involved in the shooting of Brooks.

The death of Brooks came weeks after George Floyd died during a police interaction in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leading to national scrutiny of police and law enforcement use of force policies.