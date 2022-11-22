Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Browns’ field repair: How did someone break into the stadium?
A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind from a golf cart.
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son
Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority. On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers. "My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Inside the locker room: Bills’ Josh Allen had play ready for Lions on final drive
DETROIT -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did some Josh Allen things on Thanksgiving in Detroit, needing only three plays to get into field-goal range after the Lions tied things at 25-25. Detroit tied the game with 23 seconds on the clock, then watched Allen take over. Allen hit star...
Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral
Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting. The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in...
What’s being said after Lions lose 28-25 to Bills via late kick on Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- In the end, the Detroit Lions did what a handful of others have done against the Buffalo Bills: giving quarterback Josh Allen too much time. Detroit lost 28-25 to the Bills in Week 12 on Thanksgiving, with Tyler Bass nailing a go-ahead 45-yard kick in the final seconds.
Video recap: Evaluating Lions’ 28-25 last-second loss to Bills on Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds on Thanksgiving, falling 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving. It was a wild ride to the finish line, with the Lions tying things at 25-25 with 23 seconds left on the clock. But Josh Allen and the Bills marched downfield in a hurry, with a 36-yard laser to Stefon Diggs and pair of runs by the quarterback good enough for field-goal range.
Lions grades: Defense hangs with Josh Allen and Bills until crucial final minute
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-7) lost 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on Thanksgiving, surrendering a late field goal after hanging with one of the NFL’s elite teams. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s loss on Thanksgiving:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff had another solid...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
Anderson High School football players have a significant legacy for the Raptors
Anderson senior QB Griffin Scalf, senior WR Santos Alvarez are scheduled to be added to the OHSAA record book in multiple categories.
MLive.com
James Houston becomes latest member of Lions rookie class with monster game
DETROIT -- It’s been a long time since James Houston rode the bench, and that has made his rookie season a difficult one. He didn’t make the team out of training camp, has spent the duration of the season on the practice squad, and was in street clothes for the first nine games of his Lions career.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez gets love in return to meaty role
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw his most work since Week 8, emerging as the team’s highest-graded defender from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Pro Football Focus had the sixth-round rookie with an elite 90-plus overall grade, with strong marks across the board. Rodriguez...
Aidan Hutchinson fakes out Detroit Lions fans during Thanksgiving Day introductions [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a great player, but they were also getting quite the character. If you have been paying attention to Hutchinson since he was selected by the Lions, you are well aware that he had charisma for days, along with a great sense of humor. On Thanksgiving Day, Hutch flashed some of those things during the pregame introductions.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown hopeful after another big day, hanging with Bills
DETROIT -- Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered another big day as the Detroit Lions hung with the Buffalo Bills in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving. And while St. Brown isn’t celebrating moral victories or anything of that nature, the second-year wideout knows his team hung in there blow-for-blow with one of the NFL’s best.
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0