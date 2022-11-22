Read full article on original website
John Lovett
3d ago
Am I the only one who read all his charges/convictions and then wondered "how was this person even out walking the streets a free man:.
CobrakaiStriker
3d ago
HOW IN THE HELL HE'S ABLE TO DO ALL THAT GETS 10 YEARS THE SEX OFFENSE but yet he was able go do whatever or eventually possibly 🤔 hurt more kids you dorks would probably let Scott free again
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
"Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend's phone, went to the boyfriend's house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire," the sheriff's department's post stated.
CBS Austin
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
KSAT 12
Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on...
KSAT 12
Bexar County inmate charged with murder in beating death of cellmate, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate attacked his cellmate in his sleep, leading to his death in an area hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 23 incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Zepeda, 62, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
KSAT 12
SAPD files DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have filed a charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation into a hit-and-run on Nov. 6. It will be up to the DA’s office to determine how to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
KSAT 12
TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty
Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
Hays County sees recent fentanyl overdoses involving people in their 20s
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said recent overdoses haven't involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.
Pleasanton Express
Pursuit leads to human smuggling arrest
Around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, a pursuit initiated by 81st District Attorney K9 Investigator Daniel Kaufman led to the capture of six undocumented immigrants near FM 2875 and Highway 173. The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and the driver was booked into the Atascosa County Jail on nine charges. The charges included five counts of human smuggling, including smuggling of a minor, Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
KSAT 12
Parents of Erik Cantu Jr. say they’re grateful after teen is released from hospital
SAN ANTONIO – The parents of the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in October are celebrating his release from the hospital just before Thanksgiving. “Our family’s prayers have been answered, and we are incredibly grateful that our son Erik is home with us. Erik still has a long road to recovery ahead of him but, we are overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” Erik Cantu Jr.’s parents said via their attorney Ben Crump.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
