Injured eagle rescued, annual Nite Lights holiday light display opens: Jackson headlines Nov. 19-24
JACKSON, MI – An injured Bald Eagle will have a chance to soar the skies once again thanks to conservation officers and a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Oh, deer. Vehicle-deer collisions are increasing in Ingham County.
Mid-Michigan area auto body shops noticing an increase in the number of vehicle collisions with deer
wlen.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail
Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
‘Stuff a Cop Car’ aims to help feed Jackson County families
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Local police and charity organizations are teaming up to feed families in need this holiday season. The “Stuff a Cop Car” event will bring together the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army, Polly’s Country Market and the Jackson County community in an effort to reduce the number of families going hungry during the upcoming holiday season, officials said.
Accused Border-to-Border Trail flasher heads to trial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a hiking trail and suspected of trying to break into several Dexter-area homes in June is heading to trial. Isaiah Matthew Hopkins waived preliminary examination Tuesday, Nov. 22, sending his case to the Washtenaw County...
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
Man arrested in Monroe County after leading police on chase
(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Newport man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a chase in Monroe County.At about 8:45 p.m., police were conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community after receiving reports of criminal activity when they observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection for an extended period of time before speeding off northbound on Newport Road.Police say a traffic stop was initiated when the driver committed several traffic violations.The man failed to stop and continued at high speed eastbound on Newport Road to southbound I-75 and then to northbound I-275 before exiting at Telegraph. He then re-entered the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. According to police, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive.He was taken into custody and arrested without incident.The man struck several curbs and trash cans while fleeing police.The man was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics and for several traffic offenses.Police say the man's name is being withheld pending arraignment.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect leads Monroe County deputies on chase before arrest in mobile home community
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect led Monroe County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Tuesday night that ended in a mobile home community. A deputy was conducting checks at Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community in Frenchtown Township around 8:45 p.m. after recent crime reports. He saw a vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time that eventually sped away.
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held
Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
WWMTCw
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 homicide of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pled guilty to a lesser charge in the 2017 homicide case of Ronald French of Vicksburg. Joshua Wessel was originally charged with open murder with the possibility of facing live in prison. However, on Oct. 26, Wessel pled guilty to a lesser...
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
MLive
