Jackson County, MI

wlen.com

Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail

Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

‘Stuff a Cop Car’ aims to help feed Jackson County families

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Local police and charity organizations are teaming up to feed families in need this holiday season. The “Stuff a Cop Car” event will bring together the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Salvation Army, Polly’s Country Market and the Jackson County community in an effort to reduce the number of families going hungry during the upcoming holiday season, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested in Monroe County after leading police on chase

(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Newport man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a chase in Monroe County.At about 8:45 p.m., police were conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community after receiving reports of criminal activity when they observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection for an extended period of time before speeding off northbound on Newport Road.Police say a traffic stop was initiated when the driver committed several traffic violations.The man failed to stop and continued at high speed eastbound on Newport Road to southbound I-75 and then to northbound I-275 before exiting at Telegraph. He then re-entered the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. According to police, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive.He was taken into custody and arrested without incident.The man struck several curbs and trash cans while fleeing police.The man was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics and for several traffic offenses.Police say the man's name is being withheld pending arraignment.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

wlen.com

Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held

Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

