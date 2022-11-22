(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Newport man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a chase in Monroe County.At about 8:45 p.m., police were conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community after receiving reports of criminal activity when they observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection for an extended period of time before speeding off northbound on Newport Road.Police say a traffic stop was initiated when the driver committed several traffic violations.The man failed to stop and continued at high speed eastbound on Newport Road to southbound I-75 and then to northbound I-275 before exiting at Telegraph. He then re-entered the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. According to police, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive.He was taken into custody and arrested without incident.The man struck several curbs and trash cans while fleeing police.The man was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics and for several traffic offenses.Police say the man's name is being withheld pending arraignment.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO