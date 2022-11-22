ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

Two Teens Killed in Powhatan Crash

 3 days ago

Powhatan, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police say two teenage girls and a 47-year old man were killed in an accident on Route 60 in Powhatan, not far from Powhatan High School. A fourth person suffered life-threatening injuries, and a driver in another vehicle suffered minor injuries.

State Police say a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway. As it attempted to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Road, the Toyota pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the Toyota in the side. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn onto its roof. The truck came to a rest on top of the upside down Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Christina Cotner, 39, of Powhatan, Va., was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

None of the three passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., 47; a 15-year-old female; and a 16-year-old female all died at the scene. Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt. The two teenagers were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old male from Norfolk, Va., was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

