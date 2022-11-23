ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
FOX Sports

USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey. The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the...
90min

Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs warns England of 'exciting' USMNT

Inter Miami and former England left-back Kieran Gibbs has warned his compatriots they'll face a 'tricky' game against an 'exciting' United States Men's National Team. The USMNT go head-to-head with the Three Lions in a key clash at Al Bayt Stadium following a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener on Monday - Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, thrashed Iran 6-2.
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
The Independent

Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress

Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.Our fan-led cultural festival uniting #YWalGoch 🫶 💟 @arts_wales_...
90min

90min

