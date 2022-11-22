ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year

Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
BBC

Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return

Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC

Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?

Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Reuters

Soccer-Maguire won't be appreciated until he's gone, says Southgate

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Harry Maguire will win his 50th cap when England play the United States on Friday and though the Manchester United centre back has been the butt of criticism almost from his first, manager Gareth Southgate had nothing but praise for him on Thursday.
CBS Sports

World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
BBC

Manchester Metrolink tram derails in city centre

A tram has derailed in Manchester city centre, sparking huge disruption for rush-hour commuters. Passengers were all safely led off the tram, which left the track near St Peter's Square at 14:15 GMT. There were no reported injuries, said Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM). Engineers were working to return the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy