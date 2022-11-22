Read full article on original website
Soccer-Manchester United fans want more say under any new owners
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United needs new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how the club is run in future, the Supporters Trust MUST said on Wednesday.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Bolton Wanderers to face Manchester United Under-21s in Papa Johns Trophy last 16
Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy. The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile,...
Report: Chelsea Make 'First Contact' For Diogo Costa
Chelsea have reportedly begun discussions for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player
Despite reportedly waiting almost two years, the transfer of World Cup star Jude Bellingham could be now out of reach for Liverpool according to new reports.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon's national team
LeBron James is a busy man, but somehow he finds the time to do multiple projects at once. The Lakers star is a well known soccer fan, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway he appears to be following the action extremely closely. Fans watching a World Cup game...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice
Chelsea are reportedly interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice ahead of next summer's window.
Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year
Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
World Cup 2022: Netherlands v Ecuador - Dutch boss Louis van Gaal says no protest planned
The Netherlands will not mirror Germany's protest at the World Cup when they play Ecuador on Friday, says manager Louis van Gaal. Germany's players covered their mouths before their game against Japan to show that "Fifa is silencing" teams, according to their coach Hansi Flick. The gesture followed Fifa threatening...
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
Manchester United: Who might buy the football club?
Manchester United, one of the world's biggest football clubs, is potentially up for sale with its owners considering their options. The Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m, say they are exploring "strategic alternatives". It is thought they could sell it for £4bn-£4.5bn, though some have...
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Soccer-Maguire won't be appreciated until he's gone, says Southgate
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Harry Maguire will win his 50th cap when England play the United States on Friday and though the Manchester United centre back has been the butt of criticism almost from his first, manager Gareth Southgate had nothing but praise for him on Thursday.
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Manchester Metrolink tram derails in city centre
A tram has derailed in Manchester city centre, sparking huge disruption for rush-hour commuters. Passengers were all safely led off the tram, which left the track near St Peter's Square at 14:15 GMT. There were no reported injuries, said Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM). Engineers were working to return the...
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
