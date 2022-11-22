ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Survivor of Iowa house fire shares her story

By Taj Simmons
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgjFZ_0jKT9NBM00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Gina Brown lived in the same home for fourteen years, but that all changed when a fire broke out last week. Brown lost most of her belongings, but she’s grateful she made it out of the house alive.

“I reached for my side table lamp to turn it on and the whole place was filled with smoke,” Brown recalled about the fire.

The home on the corner of 18th and Pleasant Streets in the Sherman Hill neighborhood was destroyed by the fire.

Brown said her cat, Bunny, deserves a lot of credit for the both of them making it out safely.

“My cat was yelling at me worse than just wanting a toy,” Brown said. “Not even two minutes after we got out, there was a huge explosion in the back corner, and the roof just flew off like a jack-in-the-box lid.”

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

Brown has a safe place to stay for the time being, but has to rebuild her life due to losing items in the fire.

“I get mad at myself for not grabbing my purse,” Brown said. “However, I’m happy for myself that I was able to think on my feet.”

A GoFundMe for Brown has raised nearly $30,000, as of Monday evening. She said the fundraiser is encouraging her to get back on her feet after the fire.

“I can do this. I can work on my next step and pull myself back together,” Brown said. “It’s just been amazing to see all these people coming together for me, and I can’t thank them enough.”

The Des Moines Fire Department is still unsure on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa

Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Korean BBQ restaurant set to debut in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — For months, Ingersoll Avenue was under construction as new businesses moved in. One of them is DZO Korean BBQ. "'Dzo means 'cheers' in Vietnamese,” said Dung Phan, owner of the new restaurant. “I know it's not Korean but it does mean something to us as owners. We want people to come here and just celebrate.”
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Black Friday takes on new identity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months

(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy