ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg boys team opens basketball season with win over Canton

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isfoI_0jKT9F7Y00

GALESBURG — With a flash of energy that saw the Streaks hitting 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) in the first half, the Galesburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 58-50 over Canton in Thiel Gym on Monday.

Senior Easton Steck's 9 first-quarter points led the opening charge and he finished the night with a career high 21 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Ian Dominique also scored a career high with 14 points.

"I liked our energy and where we were at," said Galesburg coach Chad Thompson.

"I thought we had a little dip in the second half. But if you look at the last six minutes of the second half we got a little bounce back in our step. We found a way to win."

Galesburg led 36-24 at the half and 46-38 after three quarters when a Dominique shot beat the buzzer.

Tourney tuneup

The game was a tuneup for the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament this weekend that will include Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies on Saturday.

The Streaks will play Chicago Wells at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then take on Chicago Ogden International at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a showdown with DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. That game will feature a return of former Streaks' head coach Mike Reynolds to Thiel Gym.

Honoring Hall of Famers

Galesburg Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held in the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.

One team, four individual athletes and a friend of the program during the ceremonies.

The 2022 class will include the 1980 football team, swimmer Kenton Cooper (Class of 2009), track star Albert Greene (2002), golfer Taylor Nesselroad (2017), baseball player Steve Schwab (1980) and WGIL play-by-play broadcaster Brad Bennewitz.n the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame

One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
GALESBURG, IL
channel1450.com

Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney

Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
DECATUR, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
wrmj.com

Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend

Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

First weekend of firearm deer season surpasses last year

(25 News Now) - Hunters in Illinois have harvested a total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of firearm deer season, according to preliminary numbers provided by the state. That’s an increase of 48,964 deer taken during the first weekend last year. In Fulton County, 1,249 deer were...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
25newsnow.com

Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5

Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

South Peoria car fire spreads to home

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy