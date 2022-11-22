Galesburg boys team opens basketball season with win over Canton

GALESBURG — With a flash of energy that saw the Streaks hitting 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) in the first half, the Galesburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 58-50 over Canton in Thiel Gym on Monday.

Senior Easton Steck's 9 first-quarter points led the opening charge and he finished the night with a career high 21 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Ian Dominique also scored a career high with 14 points.

"I liked our energy and where we were at," said Galesburg coach Chad Thompson.

"I thought we had a little dip in the second half. But if you look at the last six minutes of the second half we got a little bounce back in our step. We found a way to win."

Galesburg led 36-24 at the half and 46-38 after three quarters when a Dominique shot beat the buzzer.

Tourney tuneup

The game was a tuneup for the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament this weekend that will include Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies on Saturday.

The Streaks will play Chicago Wells at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then take on Chicago Ogden International at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a showdown with DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. That game will feature a return of former Streaks' head coach Mike Reynolds to Thiel Gym.

Honoring Hall of Famers

Galesburg Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held in the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.

One team, four individual athletes and a friend of the program during the ceremonies.

The 2022 class will include the 1980 football team, swimmer Kenton Cooper (Class of 2009), track star Albert Greene (2002), golfer Taylor Nesselroad (2017), baseball player Steve Schwab (1980) and WGIL play-by-play broadcaster Brad Bennewitz.n the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.