People gather in Colorado and across U.S. to mourn Club Q shooting victims

People gather at All Souls Unitarian Church for a service held for community members to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold) Parker Seibold

The mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub that left five people dead, and 18 injured, seems to have impacted people far beyond the city — or even state — borders.

People throughout the United States, and from around the world, joined or will join together to remember the lives of the people who died in Saturday night's shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

In Washington, D.C., people gathered for a Candlelight Vigil on Monday in solidarity with Club Q and the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community.

The City of West Hollywood held a mourning ceremony, including speakers, music, prayers and the readings of names of people who have died due to transgender hate and violence, at the City Council Chambers Sunday night following a candlelight vigil.

In San Francisco, the Harvey Milk Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the shooting victims.

In Colorado, over a dozen vigils are planned this week to mourn the shooting victims and help people heal.

On Monday in Colorado Springs, vigils were held at churches, parks and other locations throughout the city. In Denver, Reelworks Denver hosted a candlelight vigil. Longmont and Loveland also held vigils.

Tracks, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Denver, held a vigil Monday with speakers including Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D) and One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Monday until sunset Saturday.

More events will happen throughout the week in Colorado. They include:

Tuesday:

Boulder: Queer Asterisk is hosting a free support group Tuesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Queer Asterisk is hosting a free support group Tuesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs: The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo and will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

Wednesday:

Colorado Springs: The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo and will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo and will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services. Denver: Candlelight vigil is planned at the Colorado State Capital

Candlelight vigil is planned at the Colorado State Capital Estes Park: Estes Park United Methodist Church is holding a vigil at 4 p.m.

Friday:

Colorado Springs: Dragonfly Landing Family Services will create posters to take to Club Q in support

Dragonfly Landing Family Services will create posters to take to Club Q in support Denver: Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies will have a community prayer vigil

Saturday: