koamnewsnow.com
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage aims to return to state championship game
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers host the Francis Howell Vikings on Saturday in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. Carthage is 11-1 heading into the weekend, while the Vikings are a perfect 12-0. With a win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the state championship game for...
The Lamar Tigers Gear Up for a Conference Matchup in the State Semifinals
The Lamar Tigers football program has certainly established itself as a dynasty in Missouri at the Class 2 level. They once again find themselves in the Class 2 semifinals this Saturday taking on a familiar opponent. It’s a familiar position for the Lamar Tigers. A shutout win last week over Holden has them in the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
KFVS12
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
kggfradio.com
U.S. 169 Between Chanute and Iola to Open Today
U.S. 169 north of Chanute is expected to open late this afternoon. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 169 between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola has been closed since December 2021 for reconstruction. For information on highway conditions and closings, you can...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage announces the start of “Small Business Saturday”
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The City of Carthage today celebrated the proclamation of a new yearly initiative. Saturdays will now be celebrated as “Carthage small business Saturday”. This new initiative starts after Thanksgiving. Officials say Small Business Saturday is an initiative started by American Express formed in the...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Higher Power Garage” gifts cars to three local women
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people think celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving is a big no-no. But this is the kind of early celebration you might get behind, three local women in need, all getting an early holiday gift. “We fix cars here, that’s what we do. But, really what we’re...
“Food Not Bombs” thanks volunteers for their help this Thanksgiving
Some Joplin residents got a free Thanksgiving meal today thanks to donations and the group "Food not Bombs."
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar receives 2.3 million dollars for new well
LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”. The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines. The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake...
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
KYTV
Brush fire slows traffic on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A brush fire slowed traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo. The fire happened near mile marker 57 around 1 p.m. Troopers closed a traffic lane as crews battled the fire. The lane closure backed up traffic for miles. The fire burned several hay bales...
