ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston P.D lends a helping hand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the Charleston P.D. took the time to give back to the community with its " Cram The Cruiser" event. From 9 a.m. -12 p.m. officers collected gift donations at the Walmart located at 3951 W Ashley Circle. However, that was not the only...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

850,000 South Carolinians to travel during the holidays

Columbia S.C (WACH) — The holiday travel rush is here. About 49 million Americans are hitting the roads and another 6 million taking flights. LOCAL FIRST | Soldiers at Ft. Jackson enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. AAA expects about 850,000 people in South Carolina to travel 50 miles or...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

'Shop Where You Live Campaign' returns to Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces to encourage residents to support local businesses. The second annual " Shop Where You Live Campaign" kicked off on Black...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
TABOR CITY, NC
abcnews4.com

Vendors at City Market stay open for annual customers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Thanksgiving holiday is often spent with loved ones, but for the vendors at Charleston City Market, their holiday tradition is opening their shops for people to enjoy. "It's almost become its own tradition. We always will discuss, ‘oh, maybe we should just stay home.’...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy