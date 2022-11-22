Read full article on original website
Colleton County farm faces supply issues due to labor shortage, increase in prices
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Keegan-Filion Farm in Colleton County was originally started in the 1930s by Annie Filion's grandfather to raise crops. "We took over in 2001 and now raise chickens, turkeys, pork and beef," said owner Marc Filion. However, just like many businesses around the country, the...
Charleston P.D lends a helping hand
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the Charleston P.D. took the time to give back to the community with its " Cram The Cruiser" event. From 9 a.m. -12 p.m. officers collected gift donations at the Walmart located at 3951 W Ashley Circle. However, that was not the only...
Community leaders call for inspector general to investigate actions of BCSD board
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There are new calls from a coalition questioning the actions of the Berkeley County School Board. Community members in a press conference Tuesday called on Governor McMaster to assign the inspector general to investigate the board. After the chaotic school board meeting on November...
Police responding to incident at N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police responded to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston early Friday morning. According to authorities the incident occurred at the end of Flynn Drive. The Charleston County Underwater Recovery Team has arrived on scene. There is no further information at this...
Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
'Concerning': SC health officials talk record-setting flu cases and deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Health specialists across the state are encouraging people to get vaccinated for both the flu and coronavirus over the holidays. With record-setting rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths officials are calling this year’s flu season the most severe they’ve seen in a decade.
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
850,000 South Carolinians to travel during the holidays
Columbia S.C (WACH) — The holiday travel rush is here. About 49 million Americans are hitting the roads and another 6 million taking flights. LOCAL FIRST | Soldiers at Ft. Jackson enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. AAA expects about 850,000 people in South Carolina to travel 50 miles or...
'Shop Where You Live Campaign' returns to Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season now in full swing, The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces to encourage residents to support local businesses. The second annual " Shop Where You Live Campaign" kicked off on Black...
Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
Vendors at City Market stay open for annual customers
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Thanksgiving holiday is often spent with loved ones, but for the vendors at Charleston City Market, their holiday tradition is opening their shops for people to enjoy. "It's almost become its own tradition. We always will discuss, ‘oh, maybe we should just stay home.’...
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
Fresh out of the oven: Turkey Day babies born at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Another day means more babies being born in the Lowcountry. But these three babies aren't your average Summerville Medical Center newborns... Tiana was born at 8:34 a.m., weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 21 inches tall. Congratulations to parents Brad and Elizabeth Jefferson!
Seacoast Dream Center serves 3k meals for 13th annual turkey distribution
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, and the community at Seacoast Dream Center wanted to show their appreciation for the people of North Charleston by giving back in a big way. “It’s just an opportunity for the church to be the church and...
Funeral service to be held for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston on Nov. 30
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30 for Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., the former Woodland High School football star killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13. Davis' high school head coach, Eddie Ford, tells Sports 4's Scott...
