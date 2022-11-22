Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church. “We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said. The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of […]
Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years. For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming...
Community Resource Center to host ‘major’ toy collection in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will be collected toys this Sunday. Community Resource Center is partnering with Dorchester County officials for one of three major toy collections. Toys will be collected at 116 West Second North Street this Sunday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
abcnews4.com
Charleston P.D lends a helping hand
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the Charleston P.D. took the time to give back to the community with its " Cram The Cruiser" event. From 9 a.m. -12 p.m. officers collected gift donations at the Walmart located at 3951 W Ashley Circle. However, that was not the only...
abcnews4.com
Stolen Car pulled out of Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies searched the Ashley River Friday morning, pulling out a stolen vehicle near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston. “We had to get flotation devices to hook it up to our fire boat, and as you can see, we...
abcnews4.com
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Place to hold its Tree Lighting ceremony on Nov.25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Nov.25 The Charleston Place will begin its holiday festivities with its Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will mark the first night of the " SNOW FALL" happening downtown. The downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities....
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Coroner identifies victim in Garwood Drive shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the name of the victim who passed away in the Garwood Drive shooting earlier this week. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Bunch Jr., a 27-year-old male from Ladson. On Wednesday afternoon, Deputies responded to the Woodside Manor...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
counton2.com
Man missing after fleeing from officers, driving into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river. According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood around 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man was knocking on the door and wouldn’t leave.
counton2.com
OCSO searching for missing child after mother found dead
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check....
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Dream Center serves 3k meals for 13th annual turkey distribution
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, and the community at Seacoast Dream Center wanted to show their appreciation for the people of North Charleston by giving back in a big way. “It’s just an opportunity for the church to be the church and...
Sumter city, county employees pick up hundreds of bags of trash off the road
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city and county employees are hoping to lead by example by picking up trash around the community during Wednesday's Stash the Trash. Wednesday, dozens of volunteers like Emily Banar picked up almost 200 bags of litter along the road. "This is a road I actually...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
Comments / 0