Martin County, FL

Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
JUPITER, FL
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Fallen PBSO deputies honored with state road designation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored two fallen heroes today. Deputy Sheriff Donta Manuel and Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace were killed in 2007. On Nov. 28, 2007, Manuel and Wallace were chasing a stolen vehicle and were struck by another patrol car....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Body of missing boy with autism found in Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body found in a Riviera Beach community belonged to Tahfin Chowdhury, a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared on Sunday. Riviera Beach police confirmed Tahfin drowned in a body of water in the Turtle Cay community where the boy and his family lived. An alert had been issued after Tahfin disappeared around 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Woman found safe in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
BOCA RATON, FL

