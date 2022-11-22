Read full article on original website
Driver flown to trauma center after I-95 crash involving semi trucks, traffic delayed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A serious crash involving two semi trucks is causing delays on I-95 southbound in Indian River County. The crash took place Tuesday morning at mile marker 142. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the driver of one of the trucks had to...
Crash slows rush hour traffic on SB I-95 in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The drive home is a bit slow in Jupiter because of a crash. The crash is located in the southbound lanes of I-95, just past the exit at Donald Ross Road. Authorities say four right lanes are blocked in the area. Photos from traffic cameras...
Two men steal boat equipment on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — While you were enjoying turkey these two men were enjoying something else...until they got caught. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez, 26, and Jesus Castro, 26, spent Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. During a traffic stop, deputies...
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Sunset Drive. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jason Figueroa Jr., 22, was driving eastbound on Avenue...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Riviera Beach, deputies looking for driver
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Running a red light proved fatal on Friday. Deputies say on Nov. 25 a man ran a red light while driving north on Avenue South and Blue Heron Boulevard. When the driver made it to the intersection they collided with 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari. Baccari...
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
Police: Man jumps on ex's car, orders her in, tells her 'I am going to break your neck'
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A security guard for an apartment complex called Riviera Beach police about a suspicious person but this case turned out to be much more. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who told the guard in person that her ex-boyfriend had been at her car.
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
$50,000 reward offered in armed robbery of letter carrier in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the two people who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened on Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive in Delray Beach. The USPS shared images of the two...
Two people hospitalized after house fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A structure fire sent two people to the hospital. On Nov. 27, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a fire in Royal Palm Beach. The Red Cross provided assistance and the case remains under investigation.
Fallen PBSO deputies honored with state road designation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored two fallen heroes today. Deputy Sheriff Donta Manuel and Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace were killed in 2007. On Nov. 28, 2007, Manuel and Wallace were chasing a stolen vehicle and were struck by another patrol car....
Body of missing boy with autism found in Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body found in a Riviera Beach community belonged to Tahfin Chowdhury, a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared on Sunday. Riviera Beach police confirmed Tahfin drowned in a body of water in the Turtle Cay community where the boy and his family lived. An alert had been issued after Tahfin disappeared around 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
Sheriff's office searching for missing man in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared in West Palm Beach. Investigators say 24-year-old Marquise Allen was last seen near 3228 Gun Club Road last Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 25. Allen...
PBSO deputy terminated for assault and firearm charges, now serving time in state prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy is behind bars, serving nine years in state prison, for aggravated assault with a weapon. Jerald Alderman, 57, was found guilty in a jury trial in May 2022 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
Missing 15-year-old from Boynton found safe
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Michael has been found. A purple alert has been issued for a missing teen from Boynton Beach. Michael Reynolds, 15, was last seen at his home in Banyan Lakes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts. Police...
Woman found safe in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the woman who walked away from her home in unincorporated Boca Raton. PBSO originally said that Deborah Stewart, 86, was last seen around noon on Sunday, Nov. 27. She was reported missing Monday morning. No further information...
