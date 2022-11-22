ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrM5P_0jKT8d4f00

(NEXSTAR) – While the White House continues to fight a legal battle to save President Biden’s federal student loan debt relief plan, payments will remain on hold, the administration announced on Tuesday .

“The extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders that are preventing the Department from providing debt relief for tens of millions of Americans,” a statement from the Education Department reads .

Last week, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the issue and reinstate the plan after a federal judge in Texas struck it down .

“I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it,” President Biden said in a statement .

Biden administration extends student loan payment pause amid legal challenges

The COVID-era payment pause, which then-President Donald Trump enacted in March 2020, was set to end on January 1, 2023. The freeze not only put payments on hold but prevented interest from accruing on federal student loans.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Biden administration extended the payment pause until 60 days after the pending lawsuit is resolved. If the debt relief plan hasn’t been enacted, and the litigation hasn’t been resolved by June 30, 2023, payments and interest accrual will begin 60 days later on August 29, 2023.

More than 26 million people have applied for student loan forgiveness, which promises to erase $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 or households making less than $250,000 or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients meeting the same income requirements.

Roughly 16 million were approved for relief before the Education Department stopped processing applications after the federal judge’s decision to halt the program. These borrowers began receiving emails from the Education Department over the weekend, confirming they will receive debt relief “when we prevail in court.”

Check your email: Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight

Without Biden’s cancellation plan, the White House has argued, the number of people falling behind on student loans could rise to historic levels. The greatest risk is for about 18 million borrowers who were told their entire loan balance would be canceled. Even if payments restart, those borrowers might think they’re in the clear and ignore the bills, the Education Department has warned.

But at the same time, the White House has warned that extending the payment pause will cost several billion dollars a month in lost revenue. The moratorium has already cost the government more than $100 billion in lost payments and interest, according to the General Accountability Office.

The Biden administration didn’t address the costs in its announcement but instead cast blame on Republicans challenging the plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
ORLANDO, FL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
NBC 29 News

White House intends to extend student loan repayment freeze; Charlottesville financial advisor weighs in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The White House says it intends to extend the freeze on student loan payments all the way through the end of next June. Millions of people have been approved for relief through President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, but the money is currently on hold due to lawsuits. As a result, it is unclear how much debut, if any, will be forgiven.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANSAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy